Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $113.43

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.43, but opened at $124.00. Jabil shares last traded at $128.13, with a volume of 791,333 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 12.0 %

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.