Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.650-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion-$27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.2 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.65 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.88.

NYSE:JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

