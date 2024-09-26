Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.38

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.38 and last traded at $154.82, with a volume of 41863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.08.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.18.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

