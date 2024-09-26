James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.99

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.99 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.28). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.55), with a volume of 13,381 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -654.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.78.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

