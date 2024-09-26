Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,503 shares during the period. Jamf makes up about 5.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jamf worth $270,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

