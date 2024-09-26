Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$36.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of JWEL opened at C$35.17 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.