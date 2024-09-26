Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 121,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Janover Stock Performance

Shares of Janover stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,894. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. Janover has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 86.05% and a negative net margin of 253.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janover

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Janover at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

