Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.06

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 46952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

