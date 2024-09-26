Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 378,478 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Janus International Group by 394.1% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 688,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 549,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Janus International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

