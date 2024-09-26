Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.29

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 15.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $305.35 million for the quarter.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

