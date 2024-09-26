Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 147.6% in September

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.15. JBS has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.22.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7106 per share. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 186.84%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

