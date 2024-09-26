Jean Robitaille Sells 46,600 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:OLA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3022388 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

