Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group
In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
