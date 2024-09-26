Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

