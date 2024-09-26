John Daniel Hilton Purchases 47,000 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00.
BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
BluMetric Environmental Company Profile
