John Daniel Hilton Purchases 47,000 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

