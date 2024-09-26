John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Plans Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

