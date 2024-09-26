John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Plans Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JHMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.
About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.