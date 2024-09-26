John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 162.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

