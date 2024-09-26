John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
