John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:JHID)

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JHID traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $30.88.
John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Company Profile
