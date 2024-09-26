John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.
About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
