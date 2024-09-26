John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.89

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 9868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $753.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

