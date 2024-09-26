Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

