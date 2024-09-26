Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,246 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.