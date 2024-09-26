Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,381 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 833,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,748,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,586,000 after purchasing an additional 912,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock valued at $29,878,106 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.