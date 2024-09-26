Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

