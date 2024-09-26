Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

