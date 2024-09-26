Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 2,000 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 2,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$11,280.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$2,786.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,132. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$5.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$438.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.27 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.467128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

