Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,581 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 2.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $272,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

JLL stock opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $271.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

