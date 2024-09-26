JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 2.4 %
JMG opened at GBX 110.61 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.60 ($1.49).
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
Featured Stories
