JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 214,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

