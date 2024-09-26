JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,366,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,524,000 after acquiring an additional 507,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 374,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,969,000.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGLO opened at $62.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.