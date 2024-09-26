JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.64

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 5713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

