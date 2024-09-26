JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $562.00

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.28), with a volume of 29013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.20).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £789.47 million, a P/E ratio of 597.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.26.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.