JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

