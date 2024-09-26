JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.53

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 34077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,084,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,905,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

