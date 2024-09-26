Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Sells 60,000 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.39), for a total value of £600,000 ($803,427.96).

Shares of Judges Scientific stock traded down GBX 200 ($2.68) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,700 ($129.89). 203,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of £106.99. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 7,300 ($97.75) and a one year high of £122.50 ($164.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 29.70 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JDG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($166.04) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($163.77) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

