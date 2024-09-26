Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 10.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.16. 3,562,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,183,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 11.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.