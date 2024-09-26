Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Head-To-Head Survey

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -94.57% -79.92% -58.34% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Risk & Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $37.11 million 0.21 -$33.65 million N/A N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.58 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Future FinTech Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

