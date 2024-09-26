Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 170,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 57,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JTKWY

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.3 %

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.