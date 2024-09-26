Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.04% of Kairous Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

Kairous Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254. Kairous Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

