Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:BZ traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 11,530,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after buying an additional 2,529,725 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 350.8% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $28,705,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter worth $25,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 127.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,579,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,033 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

