Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,540,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,952,359 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Trading Up 13.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,368,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,988,000 after acquiring an additional 507,337 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.