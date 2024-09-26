Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.15. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 16,203 shares trading hands.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

