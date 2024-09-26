KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.1 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 1,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $78.20.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

