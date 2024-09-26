KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.10

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 10927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities research analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

