KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.48

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 15702421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get KE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.