Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,346,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 82,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

