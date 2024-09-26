Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,312.44

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,312.44 ($17.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($22.09). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,614 ($21.61), with a volume of 145,666 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,564.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,312.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,637 (£21.92) per share, with a total value of £2,259.06 ($3,024.99). In other news, insider David Burke sold 19,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,613 (£21.60), for a total transaction of £320,728.92 ($429,470.97). Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company's stock.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

