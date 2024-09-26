Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Stock Price Down 4%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 147,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,112,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62.
Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.
