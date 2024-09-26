Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.73

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.73 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.55). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.55), with a volume of 42,278 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
