Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.